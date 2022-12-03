DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 168.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 156,192 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

