Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $15.73 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 424.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

