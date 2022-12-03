Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBC. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

