Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,319,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 274,468 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 87.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $147,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $2,603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

