Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 18,767 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,154,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after purchasing an additional 108,682 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Apple by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 593,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,186,000 after buying an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 67,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

