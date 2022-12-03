Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74,158 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 8.3% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,233,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $316,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $255.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

