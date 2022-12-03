Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.23.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 484,496 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,071,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,659,974.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.05% of the company's stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

