Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 37.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 97.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $704.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.88. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

