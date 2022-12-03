Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

ESTC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.03. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 542.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 28.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

