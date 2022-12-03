Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.
Elastic Stock Down 2.0 %
ESTC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.03. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Insider Transactions at Elastic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 542.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 28.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.