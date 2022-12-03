Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $130.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

