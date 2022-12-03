Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $7.66

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.99. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 31,532 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

