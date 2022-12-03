Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $140.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $140,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

