Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,295,400.00 in Stock

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energem Price Performance

ENCP stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Energem Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energem by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energem by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 547,345 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

