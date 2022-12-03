Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENOV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,432,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,391,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $15,827,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENOV stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $142.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

