Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $75.81 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $155.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.