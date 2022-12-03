EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Sells $772,864.40 in Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $138.97 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

