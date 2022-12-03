EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.