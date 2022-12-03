Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.65. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 30,933 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

