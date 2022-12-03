ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,961.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 916.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.