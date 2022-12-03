Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.42. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $126.31.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

