Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 198.6% in the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $132.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

