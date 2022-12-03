Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 28.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

