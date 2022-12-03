Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $632.91

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $632.91 and last traded at $632.91, with a volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $619.72.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.94. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 195.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

