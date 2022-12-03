Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.82 and a 200 day moving average of $149.59. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

