Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 10,270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,739.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

AMZN opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

