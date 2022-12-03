First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s current price.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $126.17 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $217.27. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 32.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

