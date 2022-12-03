First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period.

Shares of HUSV opened at $34.12 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26.

