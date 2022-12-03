Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 80.0% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 264,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.