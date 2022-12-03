FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.16

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.16 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FLNG. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. The company had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

