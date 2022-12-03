FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.