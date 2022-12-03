Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of FBHS opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.