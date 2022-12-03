Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 298,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 128,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.54 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

