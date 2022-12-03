Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $474.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 15.89. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $397.58 and a 52 week high of $699.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $458.90 and its 200 day moving average is $508.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

