Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.7 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.