Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1,100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after purchasing an additional 529,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

CAR stock opened at $217.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,172 shares of company stock worth $5,266,897. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

