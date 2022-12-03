Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 11,502 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Trading Down 0.1 %

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $56,457.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,834.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

