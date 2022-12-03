FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.69

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.69, but opened at $17.71. FTAI Aviation shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.83.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 600.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $157,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

