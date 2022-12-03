G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $14.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. G-III Apparel Group traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 220955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CL King lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $607.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.