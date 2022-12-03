Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Genasys Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Get Genasys alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Genasys by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.