GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFL. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $75,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.81.

NYSE:GFL opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $38.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

