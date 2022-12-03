Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.
GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
