Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Cut by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

GBT opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Global Blood Therapeutics

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

