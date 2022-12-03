Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

GPN opened at $103.08 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

