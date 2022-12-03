Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 375.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,271 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

GMED stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

