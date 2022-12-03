GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 184,865 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 184,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $2,508,618.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,827,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,936,840.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GoHealth Stock Performance

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GoHealth by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GoHealth by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. 20.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

