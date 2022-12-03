GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Major Shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb Purchases 184,865 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb bought 184,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $2,508,618.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,827,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,936,840.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
