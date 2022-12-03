Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading 15.4% Higher

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 111,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 109,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$43.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.69.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

