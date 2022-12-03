Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,408 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $29.65 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $35.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91.

