GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.51. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 58,982 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

GoodRx Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

About GoodRx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GoodRx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 66.9% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $12,049,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

