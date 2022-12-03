GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.51. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 58,982 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.
GoodRx Stock Up 3.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
