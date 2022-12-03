Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 924,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTN. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth approximately $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 30.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gray Television by 33.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 426,393 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 36.5% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 918,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 245,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gray Television by 62.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GTN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,763.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,738 shares in the company, valued at $507,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

