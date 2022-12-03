Group One Trading L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Group One Trading L.P. decreased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Martin Midstream Partners were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMLP. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 95,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $289,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,986,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,050,567.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,332 shares of company stock worth $306,625. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

MMLP opened at $3.28 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 million, a PE ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading

