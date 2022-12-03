Group One Trading L.P. Makes New Investment in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 756.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 40.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $65.11.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

